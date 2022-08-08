Food Truck Ran Over In Park of Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Parade

A wild scene took place after the Puerto Rican Parade and Festival at Cleveland’s Roberto Clemente Park. The park sits at 3690 Seymour Avenue. Police are still sorting through the details.
This story was originally reported by FOX 8.
Emergency crews were called to a Cleveland park after a truck hit a food stand.
A driver reportedly ran into, or over, a food stand, according to the Fox 8 I-Team.
Officials confirm that three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
