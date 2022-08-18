The Bijou Star Files: MGK Ripped Up The Browns Field, Literally??

CLOSE

CLEVELAND BROWNS REPLACE FIELD AFTER MGK CONCERT… Org. Says It Was Planned

The Cleveland Browns grounds crew rushed to plant new grass right after Machine Gun Kelly's homecoming concert at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday … but it wasn't because the show got too rowdy — TMZ Sports is told it was all part of the plan.

R. KELLY CHICAGO CASE OPENING STATEMENTS UNDERWAY …’08 Teen, Tapes Mentioned

R. Kelly's child pornography case from 2008 was front and center during opening statements in his new Chicago criminal trial … something his attorney claims is a witch hunt.

A$AP ROCKY PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN FELONY FIREARMS CASE

A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to felony firearms charges.

LeBron James Agrees To Two-Year, $97.1 Million Contract Extension With The Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers fans can look forward to seeing more of LeBron James during the upcoming seasons as he has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the organization for $97.1 million.

Triller Responds To $28 Million Verzuz Lawsuit From Swizz Beatz And Timbaland—”Swizz And Tim Have Been Personally Paid Over $50 Million In Cash”

Less than 24 hours after the news broke that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland were suing Triller for $28 million regarding their Verzuz deal, the company has officially responded.

