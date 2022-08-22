The Bijou Star Files: Dennis Rodman To The Recuse

CLOSE

DENNIS RODMAN I’m Going to Russia TO HELP FREE BRITTNEY GRINER

Dennis Rodman says he’s going to put his dictator diplomacy to good use soon in an attempt to free Brittney Griner, who’s currently jailed in Russia. Read More

J LO AND BEN SAYIN’ ‘I DO’ A SECOND TIME …Spectacular Wedding In GA!!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night … he looked great but she … well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train — approx 20 feet — as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN ALLEGED JEWEL THIEF HAS NO REMORSE …Over 2016 Paris Robbery

One of the men accused of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris — who seems to have fessed up to it, at least partially — says he doesn’t feel bad about what happened. Read More

IDRIS ELBA MY DAUGHTER DIDN’T GET ‘BEAST’ ROLE …No Nepotism Here, Love!!!

Idris Elba says his own kid auditioned to play his onscreen daughter in his latest movie — a part she didn’t get … even though her old man could’ve presumably pulled some strings. Read More

Chris Brown Slams “R&B Is Dead” Talks, Diddy Seemingly Responds Saying “Conversation Was Out Of Love”

Chris Brown isn’t here for the “R&B is dead” conversation on social media. On August 17, Diddy sparked days of talks about the genre after tweeting, “who killed R&B?” and following up with “what is your definition of R&B?” Read More

