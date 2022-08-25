The Bijou Star Files: Irv Gotti’s Reckless Mouth Is At It Again

CLOSE

Irv Gotti Describes Allegedly Kissing Ashanti & Grabbing Her Cheeks In ‘Murder Inc. Story’ Clip, Twitter Users React

Irv Gotti and Ashanti were trending on Twitter overnight and early Wednesday. Someone uploaded a video of Irv speaking in the Murder Inc. Story docuseries, but the clip wasn't about music or accolades. Instead, the clip showed Irv airing the details of an alleged time he grabbed Ashanti's peach and kissed her on the lips.

Black Pastor To Sue Alabama Police After Being Arrested For Watering His Vacationing Neighbors Flowers For Them

A Black pastor is planning on suing police in Alabama after he was handcuffed and arrested for watering his neighbor's flowers while they were on vacation, despite the fact they had asked him to do so.

Snoop Dogg Recalls Missing Chance to Appear on Original Version of Eazy-E’s “Eazy Duz It”

During an appearance on Big U's Checc'N-In podcast, Snoop Dogg opened up about coming up in the rap game amid the rise of the West Coast's hip-hop scene.

GEORGE FOREMAN SUED ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ABUSED 2 MINORS… In His 20s

Two women claim George Foreman sexually abused them when he was in his 20s and they were minors, this according to two new lawsuits.

NICK CANNON BABY #10 IS ON THE WAY!!!

Nick Cannon is the gift that keeps on giving — and in his case, that gift is children, because the guy is having himself another baby … #10!!!

