The Bijou Star Files: Tiffany Haddish & Usher Vegas Entanglement

TIFFANY HADDISH GRINDS UP ON USHER AT VEGAS SHOW!!!

Tiffany Haddish got up close and personal with Usher this weekend — receiving the serenade treatment that also teetered into touchy-feely territory.

LIZZO Fiercely Defended After ARIES SPEARS MOCKS HER WEIGHT, LOOKS

Aries Spears took some very personal shots at Lizzo as it pertains to her weight and appearance — but the internet is on her side … rushing to her defense en masse.

NAPPY ROOTS Fish Scales’ Shooter Knew Explicit Details …911 AUDIO HINTS AT INSIDE JOB!!!

Nappy Roots' rapper Fish Scales is recovering from a gunshot injury after getting kidnapped outside his own restaurant — and now 911 audio, and police records, reveal the scary scene he was lucky to escape.

NE-YO ESTRANGED WIFE SPOTTED WITHOUT WEDDING RING We’re Not Getting Back Together!!!

Ne-Yo and his estranged wife Crystal Renay are done for REAL this time… so says Crystal, who was seen with a naked ring finger shortly after filing for divorce.

Viral Video Shows Math Teacher Receive A $30,000 Gift From His Students

A math teacher at YULA Boys High School in Los Angeles, California received a huge surprise from his students after they held a secret fundraiser over the summer and partnered with community-driven organizations to match donations.

The MTV VMAs Had A Collection Of Viral Moments That Had Everyone Talking!

The MTV VMAs are known for creating pop culture moments every year, as celebrities show up, show out and give us memories that last forever. Without fail, this year's MTV VMAs were no exception and thanks to A-list names like Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X and Lizzo, there were enough show-stopping moments to go around.

