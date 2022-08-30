The Bijou Star Files: Evicted Houston Man Hunts & Kills 3

CLOSE

Evicted Houston Man Set Fire To Lure Fellow Tenants From Building Before Shooting And Killing Three

A Houston man who was being evicted from his home reportedly set fire to the building to lure his fellow tenants outside before shooting and killing three of them. Read More

Chris Rock Reportedly Shared That He Turned Down An Invitation To Host The Oscars Next Year

It has been months since the incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock occurred at the Oscars. However, details relating to the incident continue to arise. Recently, Chris Rock reportedly shared with a crowd that he was invited to return to the show next year, but this time as a host. Read More

Kim Kardashian Says She Was ‘Mortified’ by ‘Get Your F*cking Ass Up and Work’ Comments Backlash

In the trailer for the new season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals that she was “mortified” by the backlash to her Variety profile. Read More

Lizzo Offers Clarification After Calling Out ‘B*tches That Got Something to Say About Me’ in VMAs Speech

Lizzo picked up the award for Video for Good at the 2022 VMAs last night, and she’s now shared a message on Twitter to clarify comments she made during her acceptance speech. Read More

“Lemme make one thing VERY clear—I wasn’t addressing anybody in my speech last night,” wrote Lizzo, who won her award for the “About Damn Time” music video. “I was addressing EVERYBODY.”

Maryland Appeals Court Rules D.C. Sniper Must Be Resentenced

A Maryland appeals court ruled that D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced due to his juvenile status at the time of his original sentencing. Read More

