‘Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Kayla Passes Away At 25

A Basketball Wives star is reeling after the tragic passing of her child.
Brooke Bailey announced Sunday that her 25-year-old daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey has died.
The reality star, who also has two sons, changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, “Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22” along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She later posted a slideshow of snapshots of her daughter that she nicknamed “Pretty Black.”
The cause and manner of Kayla’s death have not been revealed.
Brooke has been flooded with condolences in her Instagram comments from celebs including Niecy Nash, Nicki Minaj, and fellow Basketball Wives like Jackie Christie who sent her prayer hand emojis.
Tabitha Brown also wrote; “Omg my heart just broke for you, I’m so sorry honey and Toya Johnson added, “Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family. So sorry for your loss..”
Brooke Bailey has since thanked fans and supporters for their kind words in her InstaStory saying; “Thank you for LOVING my baby girl. Thank you.”
Kayla Bailey was an entrepreneur and a Memphis-based certified hairstylist.
