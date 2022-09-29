According to NBC4i, reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of “being picked on all the time.”
The girl was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She was booked into the JJC on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon in a school zone.
Police were called about 2:30 p.m. to a school bus stop at West Wood Street and Wick Avenue for a report of a gun on a school bus.
When officers arrived, the driver, who was driving students from St. Joseph The Provider School on the North Side, told police a student approached him and told him a girl had a gun on the bus.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com