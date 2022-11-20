CLOSE
According to NBC4i, newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths.
The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 p.m. at its joint law enforcement center in Chillicothe. The videos, which have been edited together for clarity and viewer discretion, are below.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Video: Deadly shootout between man and deputy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com