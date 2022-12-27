The Bijou Star Files: Tory Lanez Down, Bloggers Are Next

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, December 27, 2022:

Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Team May Take Legal Action Against Bloggers

Times Megan Thee Stallion may have to gear up for more legal battles. Read More

TORY LANEZ WE NEED AN APPEAL ASAP!!!Petition Attacks Jury, Jay-Z, ‘Fake’ Protection Of Black Women

Tory Lanez’s family and friends are banding together to help him avoid prison time … and they’re going after the jury, the music industry, Jay-Z and even suggesting Tory is a sacrificial lamb to do a solid for African American women. Read More

THE BAIL PROJECT CELEB-BACKED ORG SHUTS DOWN …After Suspect Bails Out And Shoots Vegas Man

An organization that helps people bail out of jail — and supported by big celebs — has shut down after getting sued by a man who was shot days after the shooter was released on bail … bail posted by the org. Read More

LaNisha Cole Reacts To Critics Hurling ‘Baby Mama’ Insults, Then Praises A Special Man In Her Life

LaNisha Cole is fed up with being called Nick Cannon‘s ‘baby mama’ and let it be known this week. Cole and Cannon welcomed Onyx Ice Cole Cannon on September 14–her first child and his ninth. Read More

Robert Kraft Invites Fan to Patriots Game After Video of Him Getting Mocked by Raiders Fan Goes Viral

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is displaying his generosity after a New England fan was shown getting mocked in a viral video. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am