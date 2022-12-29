Drake Responds To Fan Who He Allegedly Flewed Out

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

CLOSE

A fan claimed that 36 year old Grammy award winning rapper, Drake, flewed, her out then kicked her out, now Drake is responding.

A woman on TikTok went viral with a story about how Drake allegedly flew her out and had her sign a ‘NDA’ upon her arrival. After some alleged cuddling and unprotected sex she pulled out her phone and started recording him. Allegedly Drake then slapped her phone out of her hand before telling her she had to go. The woman proceeded to say she has receipts on her IG of being with Drake.

Drake then took to his social media to say the woman was lying.

‘Never met. Never Spoke. Never flew….I hope people start doing more with the one life we are given, sh@t is sad out here’

Do you believe sis or nah?

Take a look at the video below.