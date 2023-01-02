The Bijou Star Files: Celebrities Truths & Lies Come To Light

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 2, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kelsey Harris’ September Interview Leaked, “He said, ‘My nigga, I’ll Shoot You.” [Audio]

Less than a week after a Los Angeles jury convicted Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, of shooting Houston superstar Megan Thee Stallion, previously recorded audio linked to the case has been leaked. Read More

TORY LANEZ Remorseful Jail Call To Meg’s Friend Kelsey …’I WAS JUST SO F****** DRUNK’

Tory Lanez told Megan Thee Stallion’s friend Kelsey Harris he was wasted the night of the shooting and sounds incredibly remorseful … according to leaked audio of the rapper’s jail phone call from when he was arrested. Read more

ANGELA BASSETT 16-Y-O Son Pranks Her FAKE MICHAEL B. JORDAN DEATH?!?

Angela Bassett’s son pulled a pretty mean prank on his mom to cap off the year — telling her Michael B. Jordan had just died (not true) … but he realized it wasn’t a good idea. Read More

IDAHO MURDER SUSPECT ATTORNEY SAYS HIS CLIENT WILL PREVAIL Likely Not to Fight Extradition

Bryan Kohberger seems inclined not to fight Idaho authorities wanting him in their jurisdiction ASAP — but sounds confident he’ll beat the charges … according to his lawyer. Read More

ICE CUBE I’M NEVER GIVING UP ON ‘FRIDAY!!!’

Ice Cube says he’s never giving up on the fight to obtain the rights to his beloved “Friday” franchise — but won’t go to court to get the job done. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN Plays Coy About Reelection AMID REPORT HE’LL RUN AGAIN IN 2024

President Biden might be feeling joke-y about a would-be reelection campaign — but that’s only because the decision has reportedly been made … apparently, he’s running again. Read More

GERVONTA DAVIS ACCUSER WALKS BACK DV CLAIMS… Tank ‘Did Not Harm Me’

The woman who accused Gervonta Davis of assault is doing an about-face … now claiming the star boxer “did not harm me or our daughter,” saying the frantic 911 call she made was “unnecessary.” Read More

WINTER STORM FATHER OF 7 MISSES CHANCE AT HEART TRANSPLANT …After Weather Cancels Flight

A father from Alaska missed a lifesaving opportunity to receive a new heart after his Alaska Airlines flight was canceled due to the historic U.S. winter storm. Read More

Nia Long Thinks Calling Black-Led Films ‘Black Movies’ Is Harmful— ‘Terms Like That Hold Us Back’

Nia Long has a resume full of classic movies in genres like comedy and drama, which are often categorized as “Black movies.” Unfortunately, she isn’t feeling that. Read More

Actor Lakeith Stanfield Gets Called Out By His Alleged Baby Mother For Keeping Their Child A Secret: “Decided To Leave Being Someone’s Secret Family In 2022”

A woman blasts actor LaKeith Stanfield and reveals he’s the father of her child. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com