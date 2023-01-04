The Bijou Star Files: Diddy’s Photo Of Baby ‘Love’ & Baby Mama

BridgetEE: A Music and Entertainment blogger/ Historian / Global Grind Freelance Writer Creator of Bridget EE’s Bloghouse, a A Place Where Real Music Is Previewed and Reviewed. #SomeoneWhoLovesMusicWayTooMuch | Follow on Twitter: @BridgetEE and IG: @Bridgetee26

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 4, 2023:

Diddy Shares Images Of His Newborn Daughter & His Baby Momma, Dana Tran, On Instagram [PHOTO]

Diddy brought in the New Year by spreading lots of love! Read More

Waka Flocka Explains Why He No Longer Rolls Dice While Speaking On The Deaths Of Young Rappers: When God Bless You, You Have To Change Your Ways

Rapper Waka Flocka recently shared some words to live by. Read More

SHANNON SHARPE SKIPPED FS1 SHOW OVER BAYLESS TWEET Unclear When He’ll Return

Skip Bayless hosted Tuesday morning’s episode of ‘Undisputed’ alone, without Shannon Sharpe, and it was no accident … we’re told the Hall of Famer was upset with the opinionated TV host’s controversial tweet sent minutes after Damar Hamlin‘s heart stopped during MNF. Read More

IDAHO MURDERS SUSPECT BRYAN KOHBERGER WAIVES EXTRADITION… Family Attends Hearing

Reps from the PA State Police and The Monroe Co. District Attorney just held a press conference about the details leading up to Kohberger’s arrest. They say Bryan’s parents were home when he was arrested, and cops served the arrest warrant when it was dark. Read More

Al Roker Returning To TV After Recovering From Blood Clots In Leg & Lungs

Following a two-month hiatus on account of heath complications, Al Roker—”America’s most trusted weatherman“—Read More

Angela Simmons Says She’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Following Reveal Of Relationship With Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons is floating on cloud nine following the reveal of her romance with Yo Gotti. She took to Instagram Story on Monday with a humble brag on the state of her life. Read More

New Study Shows Abortion Restrictions May Have Increased Suicide Rates Among Younger Women

Abortion restrictions and limited access to reproductive healthcare services may be the cause of increased suicide rates among younger women. Read More

UPDATE: Georgia Prosecutors Charge Swim Instructor After 4-Year-Old Drowns During Lesson

Six-and-a-half months after Israel “Izzy” Scott drowned during a swim lesson, a woman named Lexie Tenhuisen has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter. Read More

Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Passes $4 Million in Donations Following On-Field Collapse

A GoFundMe charity started by Damar Hamlin has received more than $4 million in donations in the wake of the cardiac arrest he experienced on Monday night, cashing him to collapse on the field. Read More

US Seeing Rise in Children Accidentally Ingesting Marijuana Edibles

A new study published on Tuesday revealed that there had been an increase in children, especially toddlers, in the last five years who are mistakenly consuming weed edibles. Read More

Group Of Black Farmers Sue U.S. Government For $5B

A group of Black farmers filed a class-action lawsuit seeking $5 billion from the federal government. Read More

Family of Idaho Murder Suspect Asking People to Refrain From Passing Judgment and Let the Legal Process Unfold

The family of the Idaho murder suspect is speaking out, asking the public not to pass judgment just yet. Read More

Dave & Buster’s Co-Founder James ‘Buster’ Corley Dead at 72

James “Buster” Corley, who co-founded Dave & Buster’s, has died. Read More

Final “Surviving R. Kelly” Doc To Show How Singer Allegedly Groomed Young Men [Video]

The third and final installment of the docuseries is soon approaching, and Variety sat down with executive producer Jesse Daniels. Read More

De La Soul Music Finally Coming To Streaming Services Following Battle w/ Ex-Record Label

After years of battling their former record label, pioneering rap group De La Soul’s catalog will finally be available on streaming services on March 3! Read More

50 Cent Hints At Possible Return To Music: I’m Gonna Remind The People I’m Nice

50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson) appears to be ready to return to the booth! Read More

LaKeith Stanfield Seemingly Unbothered After Being Exposed For Having ‘Secret Baby’ Amid Recent Engagement To Another Woman: Time To Place Focus Back On The Craft At Hand

Following his engagement to model Kasmere Trice, a 24-year-old artist by the name of Tylor Hurd recently accused LaKeith Stanfield of being a deadbeat father to their “hidden” infant daughter, Apollo. Read More

Gabrielle Union Admits To Cheating In Her First Marriage With Chris Howard, Says ‘Neither Of Us Felt Like Marriage Should Get In The Way Of Dating’

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her past relationship like never before, admitting that during the time she was married to former NFL star Chris Howard, the pair weren’t exactly faithful to one another. Read More

McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns

Without a speaker, the House cannot fully form to swear in its members, name committee chairmen or engage in floor proceedings. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN FAM SAYS BILLS S RESUSCITATED TWICE… Heart Stopped At Hospital

Damar Hamlin wasn’t only brought back to life on the field during Monday Night Football, but also as he arrived at the hospital … this according to his uncle, who says the Bills safety’s heart stopped for a second time. Read More

Bad Bunny Reacts To Tossing Fan’s Phone In Water, Says He Treats ‘Disrespect With Disrespect’

Bad Bunny fans, take notes! You have to give respect to be received with it, especially when entering the musician’s personal space. He laid this all out in his written reaction to a viral clip of him tossing a fan’s phone. Read More

