The Bijou Star Files: ESPN Anchors Live Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, January 5, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Dan Orlovsky prays for injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin live on ESPN

Instead of a Tweet that is left open for interpretation, Dan Orlovsky took ESPN viewers to Church by leading them in prayer for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Tuesday’s edition of “NFL Live.” Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN CALLED DAMAR HAMLIN’S PARENTS… After On-Field Emergency

President Joe Biden says he spoke “at length” with the mom and dad of Damar Hamlin … after their son went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football. Read More

Matt Barnes Rips Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet, Says He’s Stopped Two People From Beating Up FS1 Host

Matt Barnes has said he’s stopped two people from trying to beat up Skip Bayless over his tweet on the night Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football. Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN FAKE FUNDRAISERS CREATED ONLINE …GoFundMe Deleting Them

People are looking to profit off Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury by creating fraudulent GoFundMe campaigns, advertised as helping the athlete who’s currently fighting for his life … but we’re told the online company’s already cracking down on anyone pretending to help the Bills player. Read More

R. Kelly Docuseries Reveals He Silenced Aaliyah’s Family With NDA Following Marriage Annulment, Sold Them the Rights to His First Three Albums in Exchange

More skeletons are coming out about R. Kelly since the release of the final chapters of “Surviving R. Kelly.” Read More

White NYPD Officer Filmed Beating Up Black Teen Girl Is Suspended Without Pay

An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after viral video showed him repeatedly punching a 14-year-old Black girl in the head amidst an after-school fight on Staten Island. Read More

‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Addresses Not Being Invited To Porsha Williams’ Wedding

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta spoke on being excluded from longtime nemesis Porsha Williams’ wedding to Simon Guobadia, which was comprised of two separate ceremonies. Read More

Autistic Black Boy Left Traumatized After Being Handcuffed By Virginia Cops At Police-Run Tennis Program, Mother Says

An autistic Black boy in Virginia was handcuffed on the ground during an after-school tennis program run by the local police department. Read More

Ex-Employee’s Identity Revealed After Mask Falls Off During Armed Robbery

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with armed robbery after her mask fell off during an attempt in October. According to WYFF 4, Natasha Otero was immediately recognized as an ex-employee of the establishment she attempted to steal money. Read More

Jhené Aiko Shares Rare Glimpse Of 2-Month-Old Son With Rapper Big Sean

The 34-year-old mother of two shared a rare glimpse of her 2-month-old son Noah via her Instagram Story on Tuesday evening. In the clip, Aiko is seen holding the newborn while sitting in a chair. Read More

YSL RICO Trial List of Potential Witnesses Includes Lil Wayne, T.I., and More; Jury Selection Process Underway

Young Thug’s fast-approaching RICO trial could become a star-studded affair. Read More

Keke Palmer And Boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson Celebrate Baby Moon With Tropical Vacation (Photos)

Keke Palmer and Darius Daulton Jackson celebrated the New Year and their baby moon with a tropical getaway. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to share photos and videos of the experience on Tuesday. Read More

SZA Talks About Being Bullied as a Teen and How It Motivated Her to Succeed

SZA opened up about a time when she felt misunderstood and mistreated by her peers. Read More

TJ Holmes’ Estrange Wife Finally Speaks Out Following Amy Robach Affair Scandal

GMA3 host TJ Holmes‘ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, has broken her silence on his affair with co-host Amy Robach. Read More

