Browns Trade For Elijah Moore, Swap Picks With Jets

The Cleveland Browns have traded for New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Moore, listed at 5 feet 10 inches tall, will join Cleveland’s Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones as the top three wideouts on a Browns offense that underperformed down the stretch a season ago. The early indications suggest that Moore would revert back to playing more slot receiver in Cleveland, much like he did at Ole Miss. While in New York, Braxton Berrios got most of the slot work.

The Browns are sending their second-round pick for Moore and the Jets third-round pick.

In two seasons in New York, Moore totaled 80 catches for 984 yards. He scored 6 touchdowns.

Rumors swirled as recently as this morning that Cleveland could be interested in acquiring Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy. Whether or not the deal for Moore puts a stop to any of those negotiations remains to be seen.

