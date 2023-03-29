According to NBC4i, the rules of the road are about to change. In one week, Ohio’s distracted driving law officially takes effect.
This allows law enforcement to pull over drivers on their phones without incident. It also makes distracted driving a primary offense with up to a $500 fine.
The Ohio State Highway patrol said they’ve seen nearly 62,000 distracted driving crashes in the state since 2018. They say 1,800 of those were fatal or with serious injury.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
- Get Your Tickets to the Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
- Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach
- Damson Idris Talks Relationship With Lori Harvey: ‘Life Is Great’
- Nipsey Hussle’s Murderer Convicted To 60 Years In Jail And Hell
- The Bijou Star Files: Nashville School Shooting Videos Released
- Who Is Amanda Aldridge? The Hidden Figure Of Classical Music
- Gabrielle Union And Her Daughter Recite Self-Affirmations Together In A Touching Instagram Reel
- Trent Shelton Explains the Importance of Relationship Building
- Magic Johnson Joins The Run To Buy The Commanders
- Shark Tank’s Daymond John Gives Financial Literacy Advice
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Raphael Saadiq Teases 2023 Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour On IG
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Here's What You Should Know About the New, Deadly Fungus in Ohio
-
BMF Fans Surprised By Yung Miami’s & Big Meech’s Appearance
-
Police Identify Man Found Dead Under West 25th Street Bridge in Cleveland
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex '4 Times a Night for 23 Years'