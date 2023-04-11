Kanye West ‘Freaknik’ Video, Is It Real Or Memorex

CLOSE

Hulu is in the process of getting ready to deliver a documentary, that a lot of old schoolers are familiar with and/or participated in, ‘Freaknik‘, Atlanta’s most infamous street party, that ran from 1983 until it was shut down in 1999. Although new schoolers have tried to revive the block party on steroids, Freaknik, it has never been quite the same. So when news of the documentary “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told” dropped new schoolers were pumped, finally getting to get a glimpse at the legendary Spring Break ritual. However the ‘Aunties’ and ‘Uncles‘ are a little nervous about the thought of the nieces and nephews possibly getting to seem them in their party days before they found religion. Now all of the sudden we are seeing random video clips from the days of those great big VHS camcorders making their rounds on social media from the old ‘Freaknik’ days.

Recently a clip of the ‘College Dropout’ himself, Kanye West, at ‘Freaknik’ is going viral on social media. The video is definitely Kanye videoing a twerker, but social media Columbo’s are questioning whether this video water marked ‘Freaknik Online’ is truly from thee Freaknik.

Online detectives have pointed out that the original Freaknik was shut down in 1999. In the clip, Kanye West is wearing the same polo and jeans combo he made iconic during the College Dropout years. Moreover, the men around West are wearing tall tees and baggy shorts. Indeed, the fashion trends seem to be more aligned with the early 00s than the late 90s. Additionally, the kind of cell phone West is filming with was not widely available at the time. Subsequently, some Twitter users have speculated that the video actually comes from a later event at Texas Kappa Beach.

