Ohio Man Charged, Kept More Than 90 Starving Animals at Home

A man is due in court soon for an extreme amount of animal cruelty charges. Police say he kept more than 90 malnourished and starving animals at his home in Cambell, Ohio The sickly animals included rabbits, pigeons, chickens and a dog.

Pavlo Santiago, 61, has been charged with more than 90 counts of animal cruelty and other crimes. He’s due in court Friday.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Police then searched another enclosure on the property, where they found pigeons, reports say. Because officers believe the pigeon coop “had never been cleaned,” the layer of feces on the ground of the coop was four inches thick, according to the report.

Police say there was no food or water inside the coop, beside a few pieces of food scattered on the floor.

