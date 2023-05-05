Timbaland Talks About Biggie Collab Dream Come True With ‘AI’

CLOSE

Super producer Timbaland was the co-mastermind behind ‘Verzuz’ that was born out of boredom during the shelter in place order at the start of pandemic. Timbaland used Instagram to stay connected to his fans, embracing technology for where it is. But that was 2020, now in 2023 Timbaland is embracing technology once again to make a dream com true that would otherwise be impossible.

What is Timbaland’s dream? To do a collaboration with the late great Biggie Small’s. A dream that is going to come to fruition thanks to the latest technology hot topic, AI.

Some are scared of AI, Timbaland is embracing it, because according to him it’s not going away. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning producer, Timbaland, took to Instagram to share a snippet of a new song he created using AI-generated vocals of the late Biggie Smalls.

When asked by TMZ did Timbaland get the blessing from Biggie’s estate, Tim said no, but he has the permission of the culture.

Take a listen to a taste of the Timbaland, Biggie, collaboration and what else Timbaland had to say about using AI in the video below, then give us your thoughts.