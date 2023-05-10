Ex-NBA Player Owes $300K in Back Child Support in Summit County

A former NBA player is in hot water in an Ohio court.
Jacob Evans, 25, made more than $5 million in his NBA career, but currently owes $300,000 in back child support in Summit County.
According to FOX 8, yesterday a grand jury indicted Evans on a 5th-degree felony of non-support of dependents.
From FOX 8:
A court in June 2019 ordered Evans to pay a little more than $6,100 per month in child support. Since then, he’s paid a total of less than $60,000, but he hasn’t made a payment since 2022 and still owes more than $300,000, according to a news release.
Evans played college basketball for the University of Cincinnati before being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the first round in 2018. He’s currently not in the league.
Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].
