Ohio Woman, 77, Marries Herself

A 77-year-old woman in Ohio has married herself and she claims she couldn’t be more satisfied.

Talk about taking control of your own happiness!

Dorothy “Dottie” Fideli of Goshen, Ohio, told Today.com, “I said, ‘you know what? I’ve done everything else. Why not? I’m going to marry myself.”

This story was initially reported by FOX 8.

From FOX 8:

The ceremony, officiated by her property manager, started as more of a joke, with Fideli wanting to help make other residents in her community smile. But, according to Today.com, the wedding transformed into more of a serious event as Fideli reflected on what it means to love oneself.

Fideli told the outlet she married to a man once, back in 1965, but had never had a formal wedding ceremony. Her daughter was reportedly in attendance on the big day over the weekend and said she was overjoyed for her mother.

So, what do you think? Cute? Silly? No matter our opinions it seems that Mrs. Fideli has made up her mind.

