16-Year-Old Found Shot to Death Behind Abandoned Cleveland School

A teenage boy was found shot to death in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Damarion Whitsett, 16, was discovered around 7 p.m. behind Audubon Middle School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near East 111th Street. Police suspect the death to be a homicide, as multiple gunshot wounds were found on his body.

FOX 8 initially reported the story. They also report that another murder suspect was found in the area just a couple hours earlier, however, it’s unknown whether the two crimes are connected.

From FOX 8:

Cleveland police are also investigating another homicide reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday along Norwood Road north of Superior Avenue.

The victim was a 34-year-old man.

