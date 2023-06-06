Cornel West Has Thrown His Ascot In The 2024 Presidential Ring

CLOSE

If folks voted in Donald Trump with zero political experience even after he was light weight responsible for the drama surrounding the Exonerated Five, why not Cornel West?

70 year old Princeton graduate, political activist, social critic, actor, and public intellectual, Cornel West has officially thrown his ascot in the 2024 presidential run ring.

In a 3 minute video announcement on Twitter Cornel West announced his quest for justice by running for President as a third-party candidate for the People’s Party.

“In these bleak times, I have decided to run for truth and justice, which takes the form of running for president of the United States as a candidate for the People’s Party.”

Cornel West’s politics can be described as solidly left-wing, and he is also known for his criticism of Barack Obama’s presidency.

Take a listen to Cornel West's announcement in the video below