Beyoncé Slays Juneteenth Rocking Exclusively Black Designers

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.

To celebrate Juneteenth that finally became a federal holiday in 2021, Beyoncé during her stop in Amsterdam on her ‘Renaissance World Tour’ decided to rock several outfits onstage made exclusively by black designers.

Beyoncé, who isn’t a huge IG poster, took to her personal page to make the announcement about slaying the stage with her black designer exclusivity.

The only information, Queen Bey, did not divulge was who the designers were, although judging from the comments they might be from her hometown of Houston, Texas.

