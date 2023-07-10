How Is Jamie Foxx Doing?…See For Yourself [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Corinne Foxx kept fans informed and solicited prayers when her famous father the multifaceted Jamie Foxx was hospitalized from a medical emergency. Then allegedly a source close to the family put news out that the Foxx’s family was preparing for the worse as he was not getting better allegedly. After scared prayers went up on social media Corinne Foxx posted a message saying her dad was good at home and that he even had even played pickleball.

The mystery surrounding Jamie Foxx’s status has been a roller coaster ride on social media. However if you really want to know how Jamie Foxx is doing see for yourself.

Jamie Foxx took to Twitter for the first time since his hospitalization and said,

“Boat life🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!”

It appears that Jamie Foxx is living his best stress free life in Chicago on a boat.

Prayers God, then take a look at the video below.