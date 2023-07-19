Listen Live
OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days

Published on July 19, 2023

Side view of a sheriff’s patrol car

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

If you’re planning on doing any driving in Northeast Ohio over the coming days then you may want to be aware of the scheduled OVI checkpoints.

Summit and Lorain Counties have confirmed that multiple checkpoints will be executed over the next couple of days.

FOX 8 reports that Lorain’s checkpoint will take place in the City of Sheffield Village, while Summit County will have one on Friday and early Saturday.

The exact locations of the checkpoints haven’t been announced yet, but Lorain will announce their exact location on Thursday morning.

Once we get word of the exact locations we’ll update this report.

To read the entire FOX 8 story, [click here].

