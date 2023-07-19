OVI Checkpoints Scheduled In Lorain & Summit Counties Over Coming Days

If you’re planning on doing any driving in Northeast Ohio over the coming days then you may want to be aware of the scheduled OVI checkpoints.
Summit and Lorain Counties have confirmed that multiple checkpoints will be executed over the next couple of days.
FOX 8 reports that Lorain’s checkpoint will take place in the City of Sheffield Village, while Summit County will have one on Friday and early Saturday.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The exact locations of the checkpoints haven’t been announced yet, but Lorain will announce their exact location on Thursday morning.
Once we get word of the exact locations we’ll update this report.
To read the entire FOX 8 story, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- 3 Charged In Drive By Shooting That Killed 9 Year Old In Silverton
- Jaylon Jennings Arrested For Mass Shooting In Downtown Cleveland
- Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Congratulations, Da Brat Officially Welcomes Da Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
-
‘Park Ranger Karen’ Fired After Harassing Black Resident Trying To Fish In His Neighborhood
-
Ohio: Pizza Delivery Man Accused Of Fatal Shooting In Road Rage Incident
-
Krispy Kreme Offering A Dozen Donuts For $0.86! Here's The Code
-
Cleveland: Car Splits In Half After Hitting Pole, 1 Dead
-
Browns Fans React To New White Helmet For 2023 Season!
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!