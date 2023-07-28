Cooling Centers Open In Greater Cleveland Amid Heat Wave

CLOSE

Northeast Ohio is doing its best to combat the recent high temperatures by opening several cooling centers across Northeast Ohio.

With predicted 90-degree temperatures that will push the heat index to over 100, communities are doing their best to keep their residents as cool as possible.

Here’s the most recent list (via FOX 8):

Akron : Lawton Street Community Center (125 Lawton St.), Mason Park Community Center (700 E. Exchange St.), Patterson Park Community Center (800 Patterson Ave.), and Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.)

: Lawton Street Community Center (125 Lawton St.), Mason Park Community Center (700 E. Exchange St.), Patterson Park Community Center (800 Patterson Ave.), and Summit Lake Community Center (380 W. Crosier St.) Barberton : Active Adult Center (500 W Hopocan Avenue)

: Active Adult Center (500 W Hopocan Avenue) Elyria : Thomas O. Shores South Recreation Center (101 South Park Drive)

: Thomas O. Shores South Recreation Center (101 South Park Drive) Massillon : Massillon City Health Department

: Massillon City Health Department Sandusky : New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (1920 Eddy Henry Way)

: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (1920 Eddy Henry Way) South Euclid: Community Center and City Hall back lobby

For details and times, CLICK HERE to check out the post from FOX 8.

