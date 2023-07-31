Cleveland: 13-Year-Old Fatally Shot On East 98th Street Identified

A 13-year-old teenage boy was shot in Cleveland on Sunday. Police confirmed that he died later that night as a result of the gunshot.
The shooting occurred in an apartment near East 98th Street.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
Police said an initial investigation revealed another child shot the victim, whose name has not yet been released. It is not clear if the two knew one another or what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
