The Bijou Star Files: Mackenzie Shirilla’s Chilling TikTok Video

Ohio Teen, Mackenzie Shirilla, Convicted Of Murder Bragged About Drug Use on TikTok Before Killing Boyfriend in 100 mph crash

The Ohio teenager who was convicted of murdering her boyfriend after plowing her car into a building at 100 miles per hour while high on marijuana posted a TikTok video before her arrest bragging about her drug tolerance, according to a report.

Jamie Foxx Gives Update After Health Scare: ‘Finally Startin to Feel Like Myself’

After returning to the public eye following a health scare, Foxx reveals he's still on the mend.

Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Set to Join ESPN’s ‘First Take’

The NFL Hall of Famer left FS1's 'Undisputed' in June after seven years on the show.

Mississippi Mother Speaks Out After Her Son Was Arrested For Peeing Behind Her Car

A Mississippi mother says she is "speechless" after finding out her 10-year-old son was arrested and taken to jail for peeing in public.

DRAKE BIRKIN BAG GIVEAWAY TO LUCKY FAN …Dad Trolls Him With Huge Bra!!!

Drake was in a VERY generous mood at his latest tour stop … spoiling a lucky young lady with a pink Birkin bag!!!

BARNES & NOBLE SNIFFER MAN SNIFFING WOMEN IN STORES Released Despite History

A California man caught on a viral TikTok sniffing women's butts at a Barnes & Noble was arrested last week … but he's already back on the streets despite a lengthy criminal record.

Antonio Armstrong Jr., 23, Sentenced To Life In Prison After Being Found Guilty Of Murdering His Parents In 2016

The son of former NFL player Antonio Armstrong Sr. has been sentenced to life in prison. According to PEOPLE, the 23-year-old has been found guilty of the 2016 murder of his mother and father.

Sheryl Lee Ralph Dishes On Her Son’s Engagement And How Near-Death Experiences Have Influenced Him

Sheryl Lee Ralph is one proud mother! The Abbott Elementary actress made that clear in two separate interviews about her son Etienne Maurice.

Tim Anderson Apologizes After His Fight With Jose Ramirez: ‘This Has Been An Incredibly Disappointing Season For Me’

Tim Anderson is issuing an apology for his actions after his fight with Jose Ramirez a few weeks ago.

Diddy Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Clarence Avant

Puff's message was shared just days after Avant, the music industry vet known as the "Black Godfather," died in Los Angeles at age 92.

