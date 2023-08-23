Ohio School Bus Crashes, 1 Child Dies On The First Day Of School

Tragedy struck an Ohio school district yesterday after a school bus was hit by a minivan. One elementary student died as a result. 23 other kids were injured, with one of them reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred on Route 41 in German Township, which is southeast of Canton.
The school bus driver suffered minor injuries. The child who died was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan and another passenger were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The school district announced there would be no classes today.
Our condolences are extended to the students, their families, and the entire school district involved in this tragic accident.
Information from a CNN report was used in this post. To see their initial story, [click here].
