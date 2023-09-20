Listen Live
Get Free Car Washes All Weekend At This Northeast Ohio City

Published on September 20, 2023

car cleaning and washing with yellow sponge and foam soap

Source: Kwangmoozaa / Getty

Who could use a car wash? Well, actually, who could use a FREE car wash!?

A brand new car washing facility is opening this weekend and they want to make their presence felt!

The Wave Car Wash will open in Macedonia on Friday, and they’re kicking off their grand opening by allowing new customers to secure $1 memberships, while also giving away free washes all weekend long (Friday, September 22 – Sunday, September 24).

According to FOX 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday morning at 11 a.m.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
