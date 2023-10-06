Cleveland Teen Turns Himself In, Allegedly Shot Several Victims

CLOSE

A local teenager has turned himself in after authorities indicated he was the shooter of multiple victims. One of them died on the scene.

Antonio Baker, just 17 years old, is allegedly responsible for multiple shootings that span several weeks in the Cleveland area. FOX 8 initially reported the story.\

Baker allegedly murdered a 22-year-old on a bicycle on September 20 in Arbor Park Village.

In addition to the multiple shootings, Baker was also wanted by police for armed robbery.

From FOX 8:

He turned himself in Thursday afternoon to U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police at the city’s 3rd District station, according to a Thursday update from the prosecutor’s office.

In the span of five weeks, Baker shot three people, O’Malley said during the earlier media briefing.

In addition to the September 20 shooting, Baker is also suspected of two attempted murders in August.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.