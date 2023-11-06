Wyclef Jean Talks New Fugees Album

CLOSE

‘Ready or Not’ in 1990 in South Orange, New Jersey, refugee Columbia High Schoolers, Wyclef Jean, Pras Michel, and Lauryn Hill, formed the now Grammy Award winning ‘Hip Hop Beatles’ group the Fugees, that created a movement that still impacts the Hip Hop culture today over 30 years since inception.

The Fugees, one of the best-selling hip hop groups of all time, music fans have been patiently waiting to see the dispersed group reunite and finally seems like the stars have aligned in the midst of recent dramas that have tried to stop the inevitable.

What could even better than seeing the Fugees rock out together on the same stage? The Fugees dropping a new album.

TMZ caught up with Wyclef that graciously opened up about were the Fugess started from, how Bono from U2 called them the ‘Hip Hop Beatles and the prospects of a new Fugees album.

Take a listen to Wyclef Jean in the video below.