Mariah Carey’s 12 Year Old Daughter Slays The Stage At A Sold Out Holiday Concert

First Blue Ivey now Monroe. If you don’t believe that some talents are in the DNA these two young ladies are proof in the pudding.

Two days after her birth, Time dubbed Blue Ivy Carter “the most famous baby in the world”, and this past summer she lived up to the moniker, not only because she is the daughter of Beyonce’ and Jay-Z but because of the talent DNA that flows through her veins, as she put in that work during the ‘Renaissance’ tour at 11 years old.

Queen of the holidays Grammy award winning singer Mariah Carey has a set of twins, and 12 year old twin Monroe joined her famous mother on stage to lyrically slay to a sold out Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl crowd during a holiday concert.

The mother-daughter duo, Mariah Carey and her ‘mini me’ Monroe, sang “Jesus Born on This Day” from Carey’s 1994 holiday album “Merry Christmas.”

Take a look at the video below