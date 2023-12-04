Listen Live
- CLE

Northeast Ohio Pastor Honored In Oakwood Village

Published on December 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE

Dr. Larry L. Macon was honored yesterday for his continued service to a Northeast Ohio community.

A portion of Oakwood Parkway in Oakwood Village was renamed after Macon, who has been a pastor in Northeast Ohio for more than 40 years.

Dr. Macon currently is the pastor at Mt. Zion Church.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

From FOX 8:

The road leads to Mt. Zion Church, the oldest church in the community founded in 1921.

Under the leadership of Macon, the church has expanded ministries and undergone major development, accommodating the needs of thousands of congregation members.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

LeBron James Museum Opening In His Hometown of Akron, Ohio
14 photos

RELATED TAGS

Northeast Ohio

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close