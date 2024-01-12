Listen Live
Cleveland Heights Police Search For Homicide Suspect, Offer Reward

Published on January 12, 2024

Joseph Byron Littlejohn

Source: Cleveland Heights Police Department / General

Cleveland Heights police are looking for the public’s help to find a suspect wanted for murder. Any information leading to his arrest could result in a financial reward.

On January 4th Joseph Byron Littlejohn, 20, is alleged to have shot and killed 22-year-old Alexander Gurley on East Overlook Road. The shooting, according to police, happened just hours after Littlejohn is accused to have commit aggravated robbery. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

FOX 8 initially reported this story.

From FOX 8:

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is offering up to a $5,000.00 dollar reward for information that leads to the arrest of Littlejohn and or other suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Heights Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 216-291-3883 or  you can also call the  Tip Line at 216-291-5010. Callers can remain anonymous.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

