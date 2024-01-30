An Ohio teacher has pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a 14-year-old student.
FOX 8 reports that Benjamin Rutan, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Rutan works at a middle school in Franklin County. He was accused of a total of six charges, mostly relating to sexual abuse against the teen, back in 2013.
Rutan was the girl’s language arts teacher, track and basketball coach at Norton Middle School. The abuse is alleged to have occurred on school grounds and other locations until she was 19.
From FOX 8:
Police said the victim first contacted authorities on Nov. 17, 2021, and was given a recording device on Dec. 2, 2021, with which she allegedly caught Rutan admitting the sexual contact several times during a conversation.
Rutan, who was arrested on Dec. 8, 2021, was issued a $50,000 bond, and initially charged with two counts of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was placed on administrative leave the same day.
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
The victim, Madison Sparks, went public on Monday. She’s now 24.
Rutan is expected to be sentenced in April.
The Latest:
- Kanye West Berated A TMZ Reporter: But Was He Wrong??
- Blazing Fire Destroys Popular Car Wash In Bedford Heights
- Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old
- The Bijou Star Files: CLE Artist Unveils Takeoff Wax Figure
- Chrisean Rock’s Fans Are Now Rock’n Her Unfollow Button
- Charlie Wilson Celebrates His Birthday With A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Op-Ed: Tim Scott Calls Liberals ‘Racist’ For Dragging Him Over Trump Gushing, But Black People Deserve Credit
- All 3 US Soldiers Killed In Jordan Drone Attack Were Black People From Georgia
- Has The Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion Beef Gone Too Far?
- Mother Charged With Child Neglect, Walmart Associate Fired
Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Here Are The 8 Best Date Night Restaurants in Cleveland!
-
These Cleveland Browns Coaches Just Got Fired
-
Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Your Weight and Your Health
-
Queen of Hip Hop Soul Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 Urban One Honors
-
Media Maven Moving? Wendy Williams’ Florida Update Leaves Fans Questioning Her Whereabouts