Listen Live
- CLE

Hello 436: Northeast Ohio Is Getting A New Area Code

Published on February 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
CLOSE
Disappointed black woman checking cell phone

Source: AntonioGuillem / Getty

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has determined that a portion of Northeast Ohio will begin receiving a new area code for cell phones soon.

436.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The reason for the new area code is that area code 440 is expected to run out of available numbers soon. If you already have a 440 area code then your number will not be changing. Moving forward, however, new services will begin getting the new 436 area code.

This is a developing story and more details are expected to be made available soon.

READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:

Hello 436: Northeast Ohio Is Getting A New Area Code  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

More from 93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close