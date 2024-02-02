CLOSE

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has determined that a portion of Northeast Ohio will begin receiving a new area code for cell phones soon.

436.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The reason for the new area code is that area code 440 is expected to run out of available numbers soon. If you already have a 440 area code then your number will not be changing. Moving forward, however, new services will begin getting the new 436 area code.

This is a developing story and more details are expected to be made available soon.

READ MORE STORIES ON NEWSTALKCLEVELAND.COM:

Hello 436: Northeast Ohio Is Getting A New Area Code was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com