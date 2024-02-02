The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has determined that a portion of Northeast Ohio will begin receiving a new area code for cell phones soon.
436.
The reason for the new area code is that area code 440 is expected to run out of available numbers soon. If you already have a 440 area code then your number will not be changing. Moving forward, however, new services will begin getting the new 436 area code.
This is a developing story and more details are expected to be made available soon.
Hello 436: Northeast Ohio Is Getting A New Area Code was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
