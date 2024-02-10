Meet Your 2024 Future History Maker: Mayor Annette Blackwell

CLOSE

Today we salute….

Mayor Annette Blackwell, the City of Maple Heights’ 16th Mayor, the first female and first African-American in the City’s 100-year history. She is also the City’s Safety Director. Mayor Blackwell is a very successful business professional and her previous employers include KeyBank, University Hospitals Of Cleveland, Ryan International Tax Services and more. Mayor Blackwell has also received several notable awards including the 2023 Women of Distinction Honoree from the Girl Scouts of Northeast Ohio, the 2021 Community Leaders of the Year Award from Cleveland Magazine, the Humanitarian Warrior of Justice & Leadership Award from the National Action Network of Greater Cleveland and the Woman of Vision Award from the Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats just to name a few. Mayor Annette Blackwell we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker. Future History Makers is brought to you by Neon Health and 93.1 WZAK, Z107.9, Newstalk 1490 and Praise 94.5.