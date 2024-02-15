Bow Wow Has A New Confession: Dangerous Lean Addiction

CLOSE

Usher’s phenomenal Super Bowl Halftime show has made ‘Confessions’ a once again trending topic. However for rapper Bow Wow his newest confession isn’t about Usher’s album ‘Confessions’ or a relationship gone bad, but about how he once struggled with a dangerous lean addiction. An addiction that caused him to quit the Chris Brown tour.

Bow Wow sat down for an interview with “The Art of Dialogue,” where he discussed his addiction to lean, a lethal syrup addiction that nearly cost him his career and possibly his life, during the time of his 2007 collaboration album,“Face Off”with Omarion. At the time he was drinking lean 7 times a day.

“I was drinking that s*** like crazy. If you go back and watch The Road to Platinum series on BET, you’ll see so many white Styrofoam cups. I was losing my f***ing mind. That lean s*** had me f***ed up. I was just always irritated,”

According to Bow Wow while touring with Chris Brown, in Cincinnati, Bow Wow collapsed and was rushed to a hospital but ended up returning to his home in Atlanta to continue medical care. When he arrived, his symptoms continued, with Bow Wow throwing up and suffering intense withdrawals.

Praise God he made it through that.

