Chloe Bailey Showed Her A$$ (Literally) At The GLAAD Media Awards

The cakes were caking!

Published on March 15, 2024

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Chloe Bailey wore a Pressiat Fall/Winter 2024 dress to the GLAAD Media Awards, and the cakes were caking!

One thing about Bailey is that she is going to flex her curvy body every chance she gets, and we don’t blame her. The “Have Mercy” songstress popped out at the GLAAD Media Awards in a striking black, textured gown that hugged every one of the actress’ curves. The frock plunged in the front, revealing the right amount of cleavage, and featured detachable faux fur-adorned sleeves that added spunk to the look.

Although the floor-length gown was a stunner from the front, the real show was on the rear side. The dress laced up in the back, exposing Bailey’s round derrière, which was slightly covered with black thong underwear. The Georgia native posted a backside view of the dress with the caption, “Let’s give it up for the back of the dress.. 🏆 (only right to have a little booty out for the babes @glaad) ..and let’s give it up for my image award win last night for praise this, so grateful, thank you so much 🥹🥹❤❤.” 

Chloe Bailey Exposes The Cakes In Pressiat

Bailey also shared a video of the dress in motion. She strutted down a hall, swaying her hips from side to side while giving the camera face. Her braided ponytail swept her lower back, and she gave us a glimpse of the leopard heels she sported with the look.

Some of Bailey’s followers weren’t feeling the back of her dress, but a few fans were all over it. “EVERYTHING,” commented fellow artist SZA. And Jordyn Woods approved the look with three heart-eye emojis.

Bailey has never shied away from showing her flawless body, so we are not surprised by this ensemble. Are y’all feeling it?

Chloe Bailey Showed Her A$$ (Literally) At The GLAAD Media Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

