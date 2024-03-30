Listen Live
‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Exclusive: Brian Tyree Henry & Dan Stevens Talk Bonkers Blockbuster, The Film’s Colossal ‘Coworkers’ & More

Published on March 30, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Godzilla and Kong are BACK for another colossal clash of the titans–this time, “facing an undiscovered threat hidden within our world that challenges their very existence—and our own,” per the official synopsis.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Loaded with all-new characters, epic battle sequences, and the ultimate Titan team-up, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the ultimate thrill ride that will send fans of the ever-expanding franchise into a frenzy.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Adam Wingard, the big, brolic blockbuster stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

“When you have a movie called Godzilla x Kong, you can’t just have another run-of-the-mill kind of situation for them to be in,” teased Wingard in the film’s production notes. “You have to come up with something that is going to require a team to take it down. We wanted to go with a villain story that was more multifaceted than just ‘here’s a monster, and it wants to do these things, and it’s bad for the planet.’

It’s like normally when you’re doing a Godzilla or Kong movie, humanity is usually the biggest threat, the biggest problem, and they’re the one causing the problems. That’s important to the lore of Godzilla and Kong, because both of them are, in a lot of ways, characters about humanity destroying the planet and being a threat to nature.

Because of the humanity within Kong’s character, we were able to come up with a villain like the Skar King—it opened the door where we could tell that same ‘evil side of humanity’ story, but from the monster perspective, and that means creating an even bigger threat that the Skar King is in control of.

In the way that humans have armies and weapons of mass destruction, the Skar King’s got his version of that, and it’s gonna take all the hero monsters in the world to band together to be able to stop him.”

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

With the planet at stake, it’s up to the film’s hilariously goofy duo played by Brian Tyree Henry and Dan Stevens to save us all.

So, it was only right that we caught up with the actors to talk Godzilla x Kong, and more in our fun interview below:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is now playing everywhere!

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ Exclusive: Brian Tyree Henry & Dan Stevens Talk Bonkers Blockbuster, The Film’s Colossal ‘Coworkers’ & More  was originally published on globalgrind.com

