Listen Live
Entertainment

Andra Day Talks New Album, Super Bowl Performance & More!

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE
Sam Sylk and Bijou Star Interview Andra Day

Source: R1 / General

Grammy Award-winning singer Andra Day is back with new music, and she just sat down in an exclusive interview with WZAK to talk about it!

You can check out the entire interview below.

Andra Day is an artist with many accolades. Her music has garnered multi-platinum success. She has three Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and was nominated for an Academy Award. Her latest album CASSANDRA dropped May 9th and is available wherever you stream your music.

“I just pray for people.” – Andra Day On Super Bowl controversay

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Radio legends Sam Sylk & Bijou star (Monday through Friday, 10a-3p on 93.1 WZAK) spoke at length with the accomplished artist. Among a variety of topics, Day spoke candidly about why it’s been nine years since her last album and what fans can expect from her latest project.

When speaking on her reaction to the comments on social media following Day’s rendition of Lift Every Voice And Sing at the Super Bowl, she said, “Honestly I didn’t even become super privy to all the controversy or whatever until later. But I also was like, bro, white people, those white people, will find a way to be mad at Black people doing black things in any space… It’s crazy to even try to cater to that. I just pray for people.”

A bit later when Bijou asked if Day was reaching all of her goals (in entertainment), she responded, “I’m reaching some of those goals. I have superseded some of those goals. Especially spiritually.”

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.

RELATED TAGS

Andra Day

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Local

Cleveland: Attempted Amazon Carjacker, Shot Dead, Just 17 Years Old

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

Entertainment

Bryce Prank Calls, Mom, Savannah James New Podcast ‘Everybody’s Crazy’

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Was Mo’Nique Supposed To Play Cookie On Empire?

Mother's May Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like | iOne Local Sales | 2024-04-25
Contests

Mother’s Day Mom-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Rachelle Ferrell Performs On Stage
Entertainment News

Singer Rachelle Ferrell Struggling With Health Issues and Hardships

The International Exposition Center, (IX Center)
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: I-X Center Getting Rid of Ferris Wheel!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close