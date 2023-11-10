A List Of 2024 Grammy Nominees For Hip Hop, R&B and More

The 2024 Grammy nominations are in!
It’s that time of year again. As the calendar begins to run out of months and the New Year is on the horizon, the award shows start taking center stage. The Grammy Awards are the pinnacle of success for most musicians and can turn fan favorites into legends overnight.
SZA leads all artists with nine total nominations, including Album of the Year (S.O.S) and Song of the Year (Kill Bill). Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet, and Serban Ghenea each received seven nominations, and there are eight other artists who all have six nominations each.
On the Hip Hop side, several familiar faces are in the running. Including Drake & 21 Savage’s Her Loss for Rap Album Of The Year, Doja Cat’s Attention for Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s Barbie World for Best Rap Song.
The Grammys are paying attention to the world of R&B as well. Janelle Monáe’s The Age Of Pleasure is nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album, while Coco Jones gets a nod for her What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe).
The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 4.
While there’s typically controversy surrounding award shows of such high profile, how do you feel about this year’s nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards? Will you be watching live? Or are you the type to just catch the highlights the following morning!?
Check out a list of categories and nominees for the 2024 Grammys below! For the full and complete list from the Grammy website, CLICK HERE.
1. 2024 Grammys: Album Of The Year NominationsSource:Getty
- SOS by SZA
- World Music Radio by Jon Batiste
- the record by boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey
- The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
2. 2024 Grammys: Best R&B Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Summer Too Hot” by Chris Brown
- “Back To Love” by Robert Glasper featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- “ICU” by Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel” by Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
3. 2024 Grammys: Best Traditional R&B Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Simple” by Babyface featuring Coco Jones
- “Lucky” by Kenyon Dixon
- “Hollywood” by Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
- “Good Morning” by PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol
- “Love Language” by SZA
4. 2024 Grammys: Best R&B Album NominationsSource:Getty
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP by Summer Walker
- Girls Night Out by Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) by Coco Jones
- Special Occasion by Emily King
- JAGUAR II by Victoria Monét
5. 2024 Grammys: Best Rap Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “The Hillbillies” by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter” by Black Thought
- “Rich Flex” by Drake & 21 Savage
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players” by Coi Leray
6. 2024 Grammys: Best Melodic Rap Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Spin Bout U” by Drake & 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” by Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention” by Doja Cat
- “All My Life” by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low” by SZA
7. 2024 Grammys: Best Rap Album NominationsSource:Getty
- MICHAEL by Killer Mike
- Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage
- HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin
- King’s Disease III by Nas
- UTOPIA by Travis Scott
8. 2024 Grammys: Record Of The Year NominationsSource:Getty
- “Worship” by Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét
- “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
9. 2024 Grammys: Best Rap Song NominationsSource:Getty
- “Attention” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” – Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
- “Just Wanna Rock” – Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex” – Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane)
10. 2024 Grammys: Best Progressive R&B Album NominationsSource:Getty
- The Love Album: Off The Grid by Diddy
- Since I Have A Lover by 6LACK
- Nova by Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy
- The Age Of Pleasure by Janelle Monáe
- SOS by SZA
11. 2024 Grammys: Best R&B Song NominationsSource:Getty
- “Angel” – Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)
- “Back To Love” – Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley)
- “ICU” – Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
- “On My Mama” – Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
- “Snooze” – Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
12. 2024 Grammys: Song Of The Year NominationsSource:Getty
- “Kill Bill” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- “Anti-Hero” – Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance The Night” – Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- “Vampire” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- “A&W” – Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
13. 2024 Grammys: Best New Artist NominationsSource:Getty
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War And Treaty
14. 2024 Grammys: Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical NominationsSource:Getty
- Hit-Boy
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
15. 2024 Grammys: Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical NominationsSource:Getty
- Shane McAnally
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
16. 2024 Grammys: Best Pop Solo Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Paint The Town” by Red Doja Cat
- “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
17. 2024 Grammys: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Karma by Taylor” Swift featuring Ice Spice
- “Thousand Miles” by Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace” by Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone” by Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
- “Ghost In The Machine” by SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
18. 2024 Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album NominationsSource:Getty
- Chemistry by Kelly Clarkson
- GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
- – by Ed Sheeran
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
19. 2024 Grammys: Best Dance/Electronic Recording NominationsSource:Getty
- “Loading” by James Blake
- “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” by Aphex Twin
- “Higher Than Ever” by Before Disclosure
- “Strong” by Romy & Fred again..
- “Rumble” by Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
20. 2024 Grammys: Best Pop Dance Recording NominationsSource:Getty
- “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
- “Miracle” by Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
- “One In A Million” by Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
- “Rush” by Troye Sivan
21. 2024 Grammys: Best Dance/Electronic Music Album NominationsSource:Getty
- Quest For Fire by Skrillex
- Playing Robots Into Heaven by James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling by The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) by Fred again..
- Kx5 by Kx5
22. 2024 Grammys: Best Rock Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Lux Æterna” by Metallica
- “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” by Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than A Love Song” by Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough” by boygenius
- “Rescued” by Foo Fighters
23. 2024 Grammys: Best Metal Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Hive Mind” by Slipknot
- “Bad Man” by Disturbed
- “Phantom Of The Opera” by Ghost
- “72 Seasons” by Metallica
- “Jaded” by Spiritbox
24. 2024 Grammys: Best Rock Song NominationsSource:Getty
- “Angry” – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
- “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
- “Emotion Sickness” – Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens Of The Stone Age)
- “Not Strong Enough” – Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
- “Rescued” – Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
25. 2024 Grammys: Best Rock Album NominationsSource:Getty
- But Here We Are by Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher by Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons by Metallica
- This Is Why by Paramore
- In Times New Roman… by Queens Of The Stone Age
26. 2024 Grammys: Best Alternative Music Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Body Paint” by Arctic Monkeys
- “Belinda Says” by Alvvays
- “Cool About It” by boygenius
- “A&W” by Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” by Paramore
27. 2024 Grammys: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album NominationsSource:Getty
- When The Poems Do What They Do by Aja Monet
- A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited by Queen Sheba
- For Your Consideration’24 -The Album by Prentice Powell and Shawn William
- Grocery Shopping With My Mother by Kevin Powell
- The Light Inside by J. Ivy
28. 2024 Grammys: Best Country Solo Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “The Last Thing On My Mind” by Dolly Parton
- “In Your Love” by Tyler Childers
- “Buried” by Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
- “White Horse” by Chris Stapleton
29. 2024 Grammys: Best Country Duo/Group Performance NominationsSource:Getty
- “Nobody’s Nobody” by Brothers Osborne
- “High Note” by Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings
- “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” by Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- “Save Me” by Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” by Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton
30. 2024 Grammys: Best Country Song NominationsSource:Getty
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves)
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
- “Last Night” – John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)