Listen Live
Entertainment

Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

BravoCon 2023

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


Sad news for Bravo fans as Candiace Dillard Bassett is saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Potomac.

According to PEOPLE, the singer who originally joined the series in season 3 won’t return to the reality series for its ninth season.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash

Below is a statement she provided to PEOPLE:

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Dillard Bassett, 37, says.” With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Candiace also added “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,’” alluding to a temporary departure.

Dillard Basset’s departure follows an intense season of RHOP that saw her at odds with OGs Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. It remains unclear whether any were able to mend fences at the reunion. The first part premieres next Sunday.

Keep scrolling to see fan reactions.

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons appeared first on 92 Q.

Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Trending
19 items
Entertainment

Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Relationships

Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Her Story honorees 2024
Local

REGISTER NOW: Her~ Story Brunch Presented by NEON

OHFA 2024 Lakeshore Branch
Home

2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 25, 2024
Entertainment

Diddy’s Sons Detained In Raid, While Diddy’s Plane Is In Antigua

Foo Fighters, Fat Joe And Chuck D At The Power To The Patients Event, Advocating For Healthcare Price Transparency
Entertainment

Fat Joe At State Of The Union To Talk Healthcare Transparency

Honda of Cleveland Heights
- CLE

Honda of Cleveland Heights Has Your New Car!

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close