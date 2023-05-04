RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Cinco de Mayo! Best Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte to Celebrate

Published on May 4, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE

Tequila Shots with Salt and Lime

Source: GMVozd / Getty


Happy Cinco de Mayo!

What exactly is Cinco de Mayo you asked? While to most Americans it became a party holiday but its a holiday that celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

If you’re interested in Mexican food and a good vibe, Charlotte’s diverse selection of Mexican restaurants will satisfy your taco and tequila needs.

Here are some options:

Cinco de Mayo! Best Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte to Celebrate  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

1. Three Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Three Amigos Mexican Restaurant and Cantina Source:Getty

Area: Plaza Midwood

Address: 2917 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Website: https://www.threeamigoscharlotte.com/

Enjoy enchiladas from Puebla and Jalisco as well as Seafood dishes from Vera Cruz. Our Tacos autenticos provide a glimpse into the street food you’ll find in Mexico City as well as throughout the region. Experience state by state the flavors that make Mexico one of the most culinarily rich countries in the world.

 

2. Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar

Que Fresa Taqueria + Bar Source:Getty

Area: Wesley Heights

Address: 1500 W Morehead St A.

Website: https://www.eatquefresa.com/

 Que Onda Tacos for tasty tacos, burritos, bowls, and more. Margaritas in refreshing and creative flavors, and Charlotte’s very first soft-serve margaritas.

3. SouthBound

SouthBound Source:Getty

Area: South End

Address: 2433 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Website: https://eatsouthbound.com/

A truly unique Baja vibe, open air concept inspired by the streets of Southern California. High quality, fresh ingredients, locally sourced where possible. Fresh avocados, authentic street corn, craft margaritas with house squeezed juices all tying together to create the ultimate SoCal dining experience

4. Bakersfield

Bakersfield Source:Getty

Area: Dilworth

Address: 1301 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Website: http://www.bakersfieldtacos.com/menu/

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive.

5. Salsas Mexican Grille

Salsas Mexican Grille Source:Getty

Area: Steele Creek/Ayrsley

Address: 2015 Ayrsley Town Blvd #102, Charlotte, NC 28273

Website: https://salsasmexicangrille.com/

At Salsa’s, they pride ourselves in providing the best Mexican Cuisine around. First, you have to start with quality ingredients. From the use of USDA Certified meats to fresh fruits, vegetables, and spices, our basic ingredients to provide high-quality food to our customers.

6. Paco’s Tacos and Tequila

Paco’s Tacos and Tequila Source:Getty

Area: Southpark

Location: 6401 Morrison Boulevard, Suite 8A

Website: https://www.pacostacosandtequila.com/

From the wood-fired grilled fajitas to the cheese enchiladas with chili con carne, Paco’s menu showcases the freshest quality ingredients. The deliciousness is in our details. Each dish was crafted under the expert guidance of James Beard award-winning Tex-Mex culinary expert and cookbook author, Rob Walsh.

7. Bargarita

Bargarita Source:Getty

Area: NoDa

Address: 3221 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC 28205

Website: https://www.bargaritanoda.com/

 NoDa’s Neighborhood Bar & Home of the $6 Everyday Shot. We like to party!

8. Margaritas Mexican Restaurant

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant Source:Getty

Area: Steele Creek

Address: 4824 Berewick Town Center Dr Charlotte, NC 28273

Website: https://margaritasrestaurantsc.com/

Immerse yourself in our relaxed environment, enjoy the decor, the entrees, the drinks, the experience, and most of all, our staff. You just may fall in love with Mexican food all over again.

9. La Capital MX

La Capital MX Source:Getty

Area: South End 

Address: 1910 S Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203

Website: https://www.lacapitalmxclt.com/

The finest food and drink menus in town. Choose from one of our several upscale Mexican specialties or explore our extensive cocktail list! 

10. Que Onda Tacos + Tequila

Que Onda Tacos + Tequila Source:Getty

Area: Uptown 

Address (multiple locations): 333 W Trade, St Suite 101 Charlotte, NC 28202

Website: https://www.queondatacos.com/

Your favorite Mexican hang out spot! Street Tacos, 100% Blue Agave Tequila & Mexican + Local Tarros (Beer) are flowing alongside regional inspired Mexican Comfort flavors!

Close