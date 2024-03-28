Draymond Green’s Ejection Leaves Steph Curry Emotional & Kicking Chairs, Social Media Reacts

CLOSE

One day after yanking Patty Mills to the ground by his throat, Draymond Green returns with another moment of flagrancy.

During last night’s Golden State Warriors game against the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero drove in for a layup as Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins tried to stop him. Wiggins caught the foul as Banchero drove it to him, and Green wasn’t even involved—until he started mouthing off to the official.

He can be seen yelling at the referee, Ray Acosta, as Curry stands next to him. Eventually, the rest of the Warriors bench makes their way over to him to ensure the situation doesn’t escalate. At first, he was given a tech, which made him even more angry as he continued to yell despite his teammates leading him away.

As he walked away, he appeared to yell “b-tch a-s n-gga” in the ref’s direction, which was his last straw. Seconds later, he blew his whistle, signaling Green’s second tech and automatic ejection.

And did we mention that this happened just 3 minutes and 36 seconds into the game?

While Green walks back through the tunnel, a dejected Curry stands silently on the court, knowing that the game against the fifth-place Magic just got a lot harder without the center. He visibly shakes his head for several seconds and covers his face with his jersey, looking utterly distraught at Green’s inability to control his emotions and help his team win.

But after emotions subsided, Curry rose to the occasion. The Warriors led most of the game and even sealed the 101-93 win with a signature three as the clock dwindled. He did his signature night-night celebration and ran back to the bench to kick three chairs out of frustration.

After the win, though, the attention was turned back to Green’s actions.

“We need him. He knows that. We all know that,” Curry said after the game. “So whatever we need to do to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen. Especially at this point in the year. It was a tough way to start the game.”

Head coach, Steve Kerr, echoed his sentiments but actually agreed with the ejection.

“Too bad. It was unfortunate,” Kerr said. “He deserved it. He’ll bounce back.”

Green decided not to speak to the media and instead addressed the situation on X, saying, “Great DUB!! Appreciate my dawgs holding it down! On to the next one! BOUNCE BACK!”

If nothing else, the next episode of his podcast will be entertaining.

See below how social media is roasting Green for getting kicked out of another game.

