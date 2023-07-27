Guardians Trade Washed Shortstop For Washed Pitcher, Fans Are Confused

CLOSE

The Cleveland Guardians made their first trade-deadline move of 2023, by sending shortstop Ahmed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

The Guardians have toiled around .500 for most of the season. Today they sit 2 games back of the AL Central Division-leading Minnesota Twins.

Rosario, who had a minor break-out season with the Guards a year ago, has struggled to find his rhythm at the plate this year. While most of his batting averages are down a tick, his wins above replacement have seen the biggest dip, going from a career-high 4.1 in 2022 to a career-low -0.2 in 2023.

Syndergaard hasn’t pitched at the major league level since injuring his hand back in early June. He’s currently rehabbing in Triple-A and his debut date with the Guardians is currently unclear.

As the Guardians continue to struggle to string wins together, they aren’t, by any means, out of the race for the division title. We’ll have to wait and see what other moves are in store for the young team before the trade deadline on August 1st.

