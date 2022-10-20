Cleveland , Good Morning Gorgeous Tour , Mary J. Blige
Everything You Missed at the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Cleveland!

Who said R&B was dead? Mary J. Blige brought her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to Cleveland… and it was lit!

The weather outside was nasty, but the vibes in the building were all the way turnt up!

Mary J. Blige headlined, with Queen Naija and Ella Mai rocking before The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul took over!

The show was at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland on Wednesday, October 19th. The crowd was packed and every voice on-stage was spectacular.

1. Mary J. Blige

Now you know The Queen is gon’ bust a move!

2. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige vibing with Cleveland fans!

3. Mary J. Blige

The set Mary J. brought with her was spectacular.

4. Mary J. Blige

Sangin!

5. Mary J. Blige

What was your favorite Mary J. Blige moment last night?

6. Ella Mai

Ella Mai did not dissapoint!

7. Ella Mai

Soulful vocals from Ella Mai!

8. Ella Mai

How did you feel about Ella Mai’s performance?

9. Ella Mai

Ella Mai’s fit was on point!

10. Ella Mai

Quick snippet of the Ella Mai performance!

11. Bijou Star

WZAK personality Bijou Star helps get the crowd warmed up!

12. Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf

Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf gets the crowd hype in between performances! Check out that crowd!

13. Cleveland looking good!

Packed house!

14. Mary J. Blige fans getting pumped!

The vibe in downtown Cleveland last night was unmatched!

15. Micah Dixon

Micah Dixon of Z1079 gets ready for the show!

17. Mary J. Blige Fans!

