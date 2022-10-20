Everything You Missed at the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour in Cleveland!

CLOSE

Who said R&B was dead? Mary J. Blige brought her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour to Cleveland… and it was lit!

The weather outside was nasty, but the vibes in the building were all the way turnt up!

Mary J. Blige headlined, with Queen Naija and Ella Mai rocking before The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul took over!

The show was at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland on Wednesday, October 19th. The crowd was packed and every voice on-stage was spectacular.