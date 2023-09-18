Listen Live
National Cheeseburger Day: 7 Places To Get Cheap Burgers In Cleveland!

Published on September 18, 2023

HOMEMADE HAMBURGERS

Source: Raea Dan / Getty

Today (September 18) is National Cheeseburger Day!

If you’re thinking this holiday was made up by some advertising team, well, we probably wouldn’t disagree. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that you can find cheap cheeseburgers throughout the Greater Cleveland area today to celebrate!

With all that said, what makes a good burger to you? Are you the type that piles your burgers with tons of toppings!? Or are you more of a traditionalist with just meat, bread, cheese, and a couple of condiments?

Don’t think about it too hard – there are no wrong answers!

Here are some of the cheeseburger deals you can get today to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

*Radio-One doesn’t make any guarantees for restaurant pricing*

1. Wendy’s

Wendy's stock is up after mixed Q2 results Source:Getty

Order online from today through September 22 and add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to your order for just a penny!

2. McDonald’s

McDonald's / Marvel Studios' "Loki" Season 2 Event Source:Getty

Customers who order through the McDonald’s app can order double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on September 18 only. 

3. Burger King

Burger King sign Source:Getty

Check the Burger King app for National Cheeseburger Day sales all week long!

4. Applebee’s

An Applebee's logo is seen outside their casual dining... Source:Getty

Customers can get any one of the three different styles of burgers at Applebee’s today, plus an order of fries, for just $8.99!

5. Dairy Queen

Stock Pictures From Edmonton Source:Getty

If you put in an order at Dairy Queen today you can add a cheeseburger for just $1!

6. White Castle

White Castle burgers and fries Source:Getty

From September 18 through September 20, customers can use a coupon from the White Castle website to order buy-one-get-one-free cheese sliders!

7. Wahlburgers

(Hingham, MA) Wahlburgers at the Hingham Shipyard Wednesday, March 21, 2012. Staff Photo by Matt Stone Source:Getty

Wahlburgers is offering half-off burgers – today only!

