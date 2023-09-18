National Cheeseburger Day: 7 Places To Get Cheap Burgers In Cleveland!

Today (September 18) is National Cheeseburger Day!
If you’re thinking this holiday was made up by some advertising team, well, we probably wouldn’t disagree. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that you can find cheap cheeseburgers throughout the Greater Cleveland area today to celebrate!
With all that said, what makes a good burger to you? Are you the type that piles your burgers with tons of toppings!? Or are you more of a traditionalist with just meat, bread, cheese, and a couple of condiments?
Don’t think about it too hard – there are no wrong answers!
Here are some of the cheeseburger deals you can get today to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
*Radio-One doesn’t make any guarantees for restaurant pricing*
1. Wendy’sSource:Getty
Order online from today through September 22 and add a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to your order for just a penny!
2. McDonald’sSource:Getty
Customers who order through the McDonald’s app can order double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on September 18 only.
3. Burger KingSource:Getty
Check the Burger King app for National Cheeseburger Day sales all week long!
4. Applebee’sSource:Getty
Customers can get any one of the three different styles of burgers at Applebee’s today, plus an order of fries, for just $8.99!
5. Dairy QueenSource:Getty
If you put in an order at Dairy Queen today you can add a cheeseburger for just $1!
6. White CastleSource:Getty
From September 18 through September 20, customers can use a coupon from the White Castle website to order buy-one-get-one-free cheese sliders!
7. WahlburgersSource:Getty
Wahlburgers is offering half-off burgers – today only!